KARACHI - The life in the port city returned to normalcy on Saturday after the protests and sit-ins ended after the agreement between religious parties and government.

The demonstrations were held on the call of the religious parties over the Supreme Court acquittal of Asia bibi in blasphemy case. Earlier, the city witnessed the closure of roads at various key roads of the city while commercial activities also remained suspended furthermore the three day long protests also caused of closure of educational activities in a city.

However, the protestors wrapped up their demonstration after the party leaders announced to end protest sit-ins across the country and workers have been asked to disperse peacefully late on Friday night.

After the announcement by the religious parties’ leaders, all the roads which were blocked for the commuters were opened and flow of traffic was seen normal on the city’s roads. All the highways including National and Super Highway were also opened for the intercity transport as well.

All the small and big markets and bazaars were also opened property on Saturday after the three day closures as business and commercial activities resumed. Petrol and CNG stations which were shut across the city partially were also opened on Saturday while the public transport can also be seen plying on the roads.

During the protest no major incident was reported in the three days and even not a single FIR was lodged against the protesters and nor a single protester was arrested by the police and Rangers for taking law into their hands.

The police and Rangers remained deployed on the city’s roads to avoid any untoward incident. Moreover, the Sindh Home Department has withdraw it notification of 31st October that imposed ban on under section 144 CrPC on carrying display of arms, gathering of more than four person, ban on pillion ridding of motorcycles and ban on rallies, public gatherings.