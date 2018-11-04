Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The staff of Cantonment Board and Food Authority Bahawalpur in an operation impounded a truck loaded with “cooking” oil made of remains of dead animals.

The team disposed of the over 8,000 liter injurious to health cooking oil . A case has been registered in police station Cantt against the truck driver and other accused after their arrest. The Food Authority busted the and caught driver Wazir Hussain Qureshi and his accomplices, and later handed them over to the police. Under Cantonment Act 1924 and Cantonment Food Act, the police registered the case.

On directions of Executive Officer Cantonment Board Bahawalpur Chaudhry Babar Hussain, a special team was constituted consisting of Tax Collector Chaudhry Muhammad Safdar and Food Inspector Malik Nazim Hussain.

The Cantonment executive officer appreciated the performance of Food Authority.

A review meeting was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Ayub Khan with regard to polio immunization campaign at Deputy Commissioner Camp office.

It was told during the meeting that during the 5 days long campaign District Bahawalpur’s three tehsils Ahmedpur East, Bahawalpur City, and Bahawalpur Saddr’s total 190,518 children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated.

The campaign will start from 12th of November and conclude on 16th of November while 479 teams including 326 mobile, 74 fixed and 79 transit points, 84 area in-charges, 3 tehsil supervisors and 35 UC MOs will participate in the campaign.

In the meeting, District Health Authority CEO Dr Fayyaz Anwar said that 100 percent target will be ensured and in designated areas while gypsy population’s children will also be vaccinated.

District Polio Coordinator Dr Zakir said that 43,018 children will be vaccinated in Tehsil Ahmedpur East, 126,153 children in Tehsil Bahawalpur while 21,347 children in Bahawalpur sadder.