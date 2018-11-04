Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has summoned the meeting of Central Selection Board for the promotion of grade-19 and 20 officers of different services groups in the last week of the current month. According to the notification: “a meeting of the Central Selection Board (CSB) to consider promotion cases of different groups from BS-19 to BS-20 to BS-21 will be held from November 26 to 30, 2018 under the chairmanship of Chairman Federal Public Service Commission FPSC/CSB. In this connection, the CP-11 wing is requested to compile data both in the soft and hard forms in respect of officers of PSP/ SG to be considered and also approach the cadre controllers of the Ministries/Divisions/Departments for doing the same. The requisite data in respect of officers of PSP, SG, other occupational groups and ex-cadre may kindly be furnished to CP-6 section by 15-11-2018. The cut-off date for calculation of the length of service will be 15-11-2018.”

According to sources, all relevant sections have started the preparations of lists of officers of services groups and they will be in the position to submit the lists in Additional Secretary Establishment Division. They said that it would be the first board meeting in the new government and would also be challenged for the government to promote the officers on merit. They mentioned that the previous government only promoted blue-eyed officers and only five to six meeting conducted in five years. According to rules, the CSB meeting should be held after six months.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired the first meeting of High Powered Selection Board on October 28th last and reviewed the promotions of cases of grade-21 officers of different services groups. Secretary Establishment Division Ijaz Munir and Secretary Cabinet Division Fazal Abbas Maken have also attended the meeting and briefed the PM about the profiles of officers. Secretary to PM Azam Khan did not attend the meeting due to his case was also under consideration. Interestingly, the meeting could not finalize the officers for promotions in grade-22 and PM would call the meeting again in this regard.