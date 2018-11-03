Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law on Saturday granted investigators a 3-day physical remand of Dr Mohsin Riaz for his alleged involvement torturing his maid Kinza Bashir, informed police on Saturday. According to police, a team of Airport police investigators, headed by Sub Inspector Muhammad Arshad, produced Dr Mohsin Riaz before the area magistrate and sought five days physical remand for investigating the accused facing charges of torturing an 11-year-old maid Kinza. However, the judge turned down the plea of police and awarded remand for only three days. The court also directed the police investigators to present the accused on November 6 again for further proceeding. Talking to The Nation, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan confirmed the development. “Police have been given three days physical custody of Dr Mohsin Riaz by a court of law in Kinza Bashir torture case,” he said. He added that Dr Ammara is being investigated by her department for her involvement in the case.

On the other hand, no let up in house robberies in areas of Police Station Saddar Bairooni as gang of 11 robbers again robbed a house in Meera Jarahi, informed official sources. According to sources, the gang of robbers arrived in cars at night between Friday and Saturday and smashed the locks of the house of Subedar with screw wrenches. The robbers pilfered prize bonds worth Rs 5, 00,000, gold and other valuables and escaped, they said. The victim reported the house robbery to Saddar Bairooni police, they said. However, police have failed in tracing the robbers so far.