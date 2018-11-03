Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Secretariat Police Station has arrested a drug pusher for alleged involvement in supplying drugs to students of an educational institution in Islamabad and recovered more than one kilogram of hashish from his possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details, a team of Secretariat police station including Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ishaq along with Constable Tanveer Ahmed and Constable Adnan Ahmed were conducting routine checking at `Dhok Narial’ near Quaid-e-Azam University.

While conducting the routine checking they received information about a possible attempt by a motorcyclist to supply hashish to some students of the aforementioned university. They started strict checking and stopped a suspicious person riding a bike (AKR-014).

Upon checking the motorbike, the police team found 1060 gram hashish from the side fairings and nabbed the drug pusher identified as Bilal.

Further investigation is underway and he is being told as the accomplice of the three Nigerian nationals who were arrested a few days earlier, outside Quaid-e-Azam University with the possession of drugs worth Rs8.5 million including 800grams heroin,300grams marijuana and 250grams cocaine.