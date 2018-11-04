Share:

HAFIZABAD - District and Sessions Judge Lubna Ali has called upon the jail authorities to ensure protection of basic rights of the prisoners as they are also human beings and all basic necessities should be provided to them.

During her maiden visit to Central Jail Hafizabad, she set on liberty eleven prisoners involved in petty offences on personal sureties. She said that Islam as a religion laid stress on the protection of basic human rights of the prisoners and they should be given due rights. She visited different barracks, 'Langar Khana' and hospital and enquired from the prisoners about the problems. The DSJ directed the Jail Superintended to resolve problems of the prisoners at the earliest.

Jail Superintendent Muhammad Yaqoob Jaura briefed the judge regarding provision of better food and religious education to the inmates. He further said that religious education and training is being imparted to the prisoners for their reformation so that to enable them become peaceful, law-abiding and useful citizens after undergoing imprisonment. Moreover, foolproof security arrangements have been made and jail laws and manual are being implemented without any discrimination.