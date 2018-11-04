Share:

RAWALPINDI - The homicide investigation unit of Airport Police Station on Saturday dispatched the items collected from the room where prominent religious scholar Maulana Samiul Haq was killed in a knife attack to Punjab Forensic Laboratory for examination, revealed official sources.

The items seized by the investigators from the crime scene included blood samples, combs, toothbrush, mirror, human hair, blood-stained bedsheet, blanket, pillows, glasses, Maulana’s goggles, towel and other stuff in use of the deceased to find any clue about killers, they said.

A team of the HIU investigators, headed by Sub-Inspector Jamil, have taken the seized items to Punjab Forensic Laboratory, Thokar Niaz Baig for scientific examination, they said.

The sources disclosed that the investigators had also sent the fingerprints to Nadra Headquarters for getting any clue about the killers.

The sources said the investigators of police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Rawalpindi also recorded statements of the servants, driver and gunman of Maulana Samiul Haq.

The murder is being investigated by CTD and HIU experts, they said.

“It was suggested during preliminary investigation that Maulana was alive after the murder attack and he phoned the security staff of the housing society at 6:40pm seeking help,” the sources said, adding that “the security responded swiftly and an ambulance was sent to the residence of the Maulana which shifted him to Safari Hospital for treatment”.

They claimed that Maulana Sami had shared details about the appearance of the attackers. The investigators also grilled the ambulance staff, sources said. Maulana died before reaching hospital, they said.

The sources revealed that under-custody gunman and the personal assistant of Maulana Sami stated before investigators that two persons came to meet the Maulana. “Both the men were regular visitors and often met Sami,” the detained servants told police. They added that detainees further told the police that they both were sent to market for buying food by the Maulana after the two visitors asked him that they wanted to meet him alone.

“We left for the market and returned after 15 minutes and saw the Maulana lying in a pool of blood while both the men were missing from the room,” the sources quoted the detained gunman and PA of Maulana as saying.

Police officers of Rawalpindi are tightlipped over murder of Maulana Sami and have not issued any official statement to media so far.

“Punjab Forensic Laboratory experts visited crime scene and collected evidence,” said CPO while talking to The Nation. “No, we have not taken anybody into custody for investigation. I will check either the HIU has collected and sent evidence for laboratory examination,” CPO replied in response to questions asked by The Nation.

Meanwhile, airport police have registered a murder case against unknown killers on application of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, the son of Maulana Sami.

According to contents of the FIR, Hamid told police that his father reached his residence at Safari Villas after addressing public meetings in Charsadda and Tangi on November 2. He added that the Maulana was being accompanied by his secretary Syed Ahmed Shah. He mentioned that his father was due to address the protest held at Aabpara in connection with acquittal of Aasia Bibi but he later changed his mind due to bad health condition. He said Syed Ahmed Shah phoned him at 6:35pm and told unknown attackers had stabbed and injured the Maulana critically and he was lying on bed. He said he called one of his relatives Asim Mehmood who went to Safari Hospital where body of his father was lying on a stretcher.

“My father had 10 to 12 cuts caused by blunt weapon on chest, face, forehead, ear, shoulder and left cheek,” the applicant said. He alleged that his father was killed by enemies of Islam and Pakistan without any reason. He requested the police to register case and arrest the killers.