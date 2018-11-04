Share:

LAHORE (PR) The noted textile brand Gul Ahmed has announced to launch its winter collection for 2018, bringing this season a touch of glamour, sophistication and beauty to winter.

According to a press release, the collection is overall intermix of ethnicity and contemporary styles. The assortment is a blend of warm tones and prints along with the premium shawls made of Silk velvet, Pashminas and Silk Wool. Prints are so eye catching and captivating that your personality can stand out.

Versatility in these beautiful outfits is endless; you can wear them as they come with printed shirt and pants to create a formal look or you can throw on the shawl over a plain kurta for a casual, laid back day time look over one of your plain kurtas, for those mornings when the warm sun is shining down on you along with a chilly breeze. It gives a perfect look for daily wear working women to a formal or semi-formal event. So go dress up yourself with Gul Ahmed Winter Collection 2018 and turn into a style statement.