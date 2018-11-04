Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Unexpected hailstorm coupled with torrential rainfall Saturday lashed Mirpur and adjoining areas instantly turning the warm weather to cold spell of the just-starting winter.

Amid the thick black clouds the city suddenly received hailstorm Saturday morning followed by heavy rainfall with windstorm of mild intensity.

The downpour continued intermittently till filing of this report, partially affected electricity supply, roads and telecommunication system in certain areas of the Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher district, according to reports.

There are also reports of uprooting of trees and electricity poles at certain places in the division because of the windstorm of mild intensity.

The upper reaches of AJK had earlier been in the grip of intermittent rains since Friday which had partially affected the routine life in the top mountainous remote areas which were partially affected following damage to kacha link roads in Neelam and Leepa valleys due to landslide where snow-fall was also reported with pause at some of the top mountains.