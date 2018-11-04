Share:

LONDON - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is conducting additional doping analyses on the samples of athletes collected from the 2012 London Olympic Games, it said on Friday. The reanalysis, using the latest scientific methods, will continue in 2019 before the statute of limitations is reached by 2020, the IOC said. Previously 48 anti-doping violations were found in more than 500 reanalysis of London Games samples. Mostly were for anabolic steroids. The International Testing Agency (ITA) has been delegated to review the latest test results and notify the athletes concerned, the IOC said. If an adverse analytical finding is confirmed, athletes will have a choice to have their case heard before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or an IOC Disciplinary Commission.–Agencies