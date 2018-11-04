Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will soon share second part of its plan regarding Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) with the government. First part of this plan gave vibrant results and government deserves appreciation for taking LCCI suggestions seriously for Ease of Doing Business.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that according to a recent report of World Bank, Pakistan has moved to 136th from 147 that is very good economic news for the country as good ranking in this particular index influences the economy in many counts. EoDB is directly linked with economic growth of the country and its improvement will definitely energize economy of the country. He said business community is well aware of the fact that government alone cannot combat with the economic challenges therefore, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is suggesting practicable measures to the government for economic wellbeing of the country.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which had started working on Ease of Doing Business in the year 2016, has contributed to the maximum to help bring it down to 136 by 11 places from 147. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had identified the reasons behind Pakistan’s poor ranking in Ease of Doing Business index and presented a number of proposals to the government in this regard.

Government listened to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and took immediate measures which resulted in flashing improvement in Ease of Doing Business ranking.

The LCCI president said that joint efforts must be faster as despite the improvement, Pakistan’s present ranking in Ease of Doing Business is still low as compared to regional countries and much work left to be done for securing a reasonable place in EODB index.