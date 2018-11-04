Share:

KARACHI - A suspect allegedly involved in the killing of ten-year-old Amal was charged by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday.

As he denied the charges, the court summoned the prosecution witnesses on November 12.

The court conducted hearing of the case where the main suspect, Khalid, was produced. The court indicted the suspect, but he refuted and opted to contest.

The suspect allegedly mugged Amal Umer’s family and escaped before she was shot amid an alleged police encounter.

According to the prosecution, the accused had robbed the family on August 13 before Amal was shot in Karachi’s Defence area on Korangi Road on the night of August 13. The suspect, Khalid, was taken into custody on September 25.

The prosecution stated that the suspect has confessed to his offense by stating that he was involved in several other cases of street crimes. He stated that he and his accomplices were involved in looting people at gunpoint and used auto rickshaw for this purpose.

The police had submitted that during the exchange of fire, Shehzad was killed and Khalid managed to escape the crime scene. He had fled in a rickshaw that night. A bullet had hit the minor during the shootout, resulting in her death later that night at a hospital.

A day earlier, the police managed to arrest the accused. He is a resident of Hijrat Colony. Police also recovered a rickshaw, mobile phone and weapons from the accused.

The incidence got high attention widely after the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the matter. The apex court has also formed a committee and sought recommendations for an inquiry into the minor's death. The court observed that the child had lost her life due to alleged negligence of police and the administration of the National Medical Centre (NMC) located in the DHA area.

The court was informed by the family of the deceased girl that they took their injured daughter to NMC on the night of August 13. She was in a very critical condition. Instead of providing treatment, they shifted her to the government hospital and she breathed her last before she could be shifted to that hospital.