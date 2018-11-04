Share:

KUALA LUMPUR - Marc Marquez has been slapped with a six-place grid penalty and has lost his pole position following a post-qualifying FIM Stewards investigation

Marquez has been slapped with a six-place grid penalty following a post-qualifying FIM Stewards investigation and will start from seventh place for the Malaysian MotoGP. The Repsol Honda rider had secured a dominant pole position at Sepang but was placed under investigation by the FIM Stewards following an incident at Turn 9 with Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone.

Marquez was found guilty of riding ‘in an irresponsible manner being slow on the racing line and disturbing another ride’ with Iannone remonstrating with Marquez on track during the flashpoint.

Following a Stewards review of the incident Marquez has been handed a six-place grid penalty and will start from seventh place – promoting Johann Zarco to pole position – ahead of tomorrow’s Malaysian MotoGP.

It marks the second time this season Marquez has lost pole position in a post-qualifying review following his three-place grid drop at the United States MotoGP when he was found guilty of the same offence and obstructing Movistar Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales.

The second offence has brought Marquez a penalty worth double his drop at Circuit of the Americas.