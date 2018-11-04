Share:

MILAN - Dries Mertens scored a hat-trick as Napoli warmed up for next week’s crucial Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain with a 5-1 thrashing of Empoli to go back to second place in Serie A and put the pressure on champions Juventus. “We were just deadly in attack,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli closed the gap on Juventus to three points before the leaders host Cagliari on Saturday. Lorenzo Insigne opened after nine minutes in the San Paolo Stadium with Belgian Mertens also scoring in the first half. Mertens added two more after the break in the 64th minute and in stoppage time with Poland’s Arkadiusz Milik also getting on the scoresheet in the last minute. It got Ancelotti’s side back winning after consecutive draws against PSG (2-2) and AS Roma (1-1).–AFP