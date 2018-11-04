Share:

KHANEWAL - Newly-posted District Police Officer (DPO) M Masoom assumed the charge the other day. Previously, he was working as Additional SP Mobiles Lahore. After assuming the charge, he visited the route of processions for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Addressing the policemen deployed on the route, he said that law and order and provision of justice would be amongst his top priorities during his posting as DPO Khanewal. He said that no one is above the law, adding that every policeman in Khanewal district would have to follow the vision of new IG police Amjad Saleemi.

He directed the police officials to work hard to minimize crime rate in the district. He stated that traditional police culture in police stations would not be tolerated, adding that honest policemen would be rewarded while negligent ones would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that issues regarding welfare and service matters of police employees would be addressed on priority.

Earlier, on his arrival at DPO office, DSP (headquarters) Fayyad Ahmed accorded him a warm welcome.

A smart police contingent presented him guard of honour. Former DPO Faisal Mukhtar has been transferred and posted in Central Police Office, Lahore.

Govt urged to campaign against smog

The government should launch awareness campaigns regarding harms of smog, and also make effective strategies for the prevention of smog.

This was stated by Kamalia Jutt Poultry Traders Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Tahir Sandhu during a media talk here the other day.

He added: “Due to the prevalent smog, citizens are suffering from various types of diseases. Children and the elderly ones is the worst victim of the smog.

They have difficulty in breathing, while throat and lungs diseases have also increased.” He stated that the government should have started a mass awareness campaign to bring about awareness among the masses regarding precautions required to deal with smog.

He stressed upon the need to create a long-term policy to deal with the smog on a permanent basis.