KARACHI - The paramilitary force and police on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine suspects involved in various cases of street crime in the city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, two suspects were arrested by the Rangers troops, were later, identified as Fida Hussain and Abdul Qadeer. Their arrests were arrested during a raid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Bilawal Goth areas.

The spokesperson claimed that suspects during initial course of interrogation have confessed their involvement in over 80 cases of street crimes in parts of a city including Bahadurabad, Sharifabad, Chandni Chowck and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The spokesperson added that the suspects were arrested with the help of CCTV footage, adding that one of them, Abdul Qadeer can be seen while looting a spare parts shop in Bahadurabad area on the CCTV footages on October 22.

The owner of a shop also identified the suspect, said the spokesperson, added that the Rangers have also recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects arrested were later, handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

In another raid, two more suspected criminals were arrested by Saudabad police. The suspects arrested were identified as Owais and Babar. Police said that the arrests were made after an exchange of fire when the suspects were trying to flee after injuring a milk shop owner, namely Farooq over offering resistance on a robbing bid.

Police said that the police personnel busy on routine patrolling reached the site and arrested both the suspects after an exchange of fire. The police also claimed to have recovered two pistols from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway. Similarly, Eidgah police also claimed to have arrested two suspects and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later, identified as Adil and Haroon Sajjan. Police said that the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes.

Meanwhile, Taimuria police also claimed to have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in various cases of street crimes. The suspects arrested were later, identified as Shahzad, Dawood and Altaf.

Police said that the suspects were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes.