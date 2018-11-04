Share:

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Division Imran Sikandar Baloch declared on Saturday that stern accountability of those would be launched who looted people in the name of residential plots and housing schemes .

He declared this after assuming the charge of Director General of Multan Development Authority. The Commissioner directed MDA officials to publish lists of illegal residential schemes and plazas on the website of the authority so that people could review them.

He issued order for immediate constitution of a task force to check the construction plans and bylaws of buildings in view of master plan of the town. He issued directives for launching project to widen roads and eliminate encroachments for improving traffic flow. The commissioner declared that the citizens would be given relief through one window operation. He said that the enforcement cell of the MDA would carry out operation against encroachments on daily basis. He asked MDA authorities to take steps on war footings to eliminate encroachments.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting held to review healthcare facilities, the Commissioner declared that practical steps would be taken to ensure people's access to healthcare facilities. He said that construction of Nishtar-11 has become inevitable to cut burden of patients on Nishtar Hospital. He said that a large number of citizens from other provinces also came to Nishtar Hospital for the treatment and Nishtar-11 will facilitate them at large.

SWOOP ON PERSONS BURNING OF REMAINS OF CROPS

The agriculture department has launched a crackdown on persons involved in the burning of remains of crops and over 150 persons have so far been booked under section 144 across the province.

Agri sources disclosed that the action was launched to contain smog as the burning of crops' remains produced numerous smoke which contributed to the generation of thick smog. Sources added that the government had given instructions to the department to take all possible steps to prevent burning of crop remains. Sources revealed that the field assistants had been deployed to monitor the situation and report the persons involved in burning.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of agriculture department has asked the farmers to plough the fields and mix the remains in the soil instead of burning them. "It adds to the fertility of the land while burning them turns the land barren," he added. He said that the burning not only spoiled land but also badly affected human lives.