Share:

SHEIKHUPURA/ TOBA TEK SINGH - Normality has returned and traffic on all the routes has been restored after protest sit-ins were called off by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLY).

An agreement was reached between TLY and the government regarding ending of protests over the acquittal of blasphemy convict Asia Bibi by the Supreme Court.

During the strike and blockade, nine vehicles including five cars, a coach and two mini trucks were set on fire.

Three toll plazas in Hiran Miniar, city and Kot Abdul Maalik were also damaged. Cases against 300 law violators were registered in Saddr and City A and B police stations but no arrest was made.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Ch had directed the district administration to compensate the vendor whose goods including fruit and vegetables were looted by the protesters.

The protesters also pelted Saddr police station with stones and broke its windowpanes.

The private TV Channel journalists were thrashed by the protesters during coverage. Fourteen police constables performing duties at motorway also sustained injuries.

Those suffered considerable loss after their vehicles had been burnt demanded that the government compensate them as soon as possible.

In Toba Tek Singh, a local leader of protesters Maulana Shamsuz Zaman Qadri who is prayer leader of Jamia Mosque Bilal Bakhshi Park was released from District Jail.

Scores of religious activists received him outside the jail.

The other dozens of activists have not so far been released.