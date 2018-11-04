Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition is all set to jointly demand details of the agreement between the government and the TLP protesters’ leaders, which led to calling off the countrywide protest launched by the latter against the acquittal of a blasphemy accused.

The major opposition parties will strongly raise the matter jointly in the National Assembly proceedings tomorrow (Monday). Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will start debate on nationwide strike by the TLP protestors and alleged mishandling of the issue by the government.

The opposition had already strongly criticised the tone of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address with the nation. The agenda of the proceedings, sources said, will be suspended to debate the agreement between the protestors and the government. The opposition will mainly target the government for not taking parliament into confidence on an important matter, which created unrest in the country.

On last Friday, the proceedings of the National Assembly could not be conducted due to lack of required strength in the house.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, the religio-political forces in the house, had already played a supportive role in and outside the parliament.

The opposition will also raise the matter of pointing out lack of quorum in the start of the proceedings by a government’s allied partner (BNP-Mengal) apparently to avoid criticism on the government for mishandling the situation.

PML-N senior members Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, in the media talks, had blamed the government for avoiding criticism of opposition and concealing the facts from parliament.

Talking to The Nation, PML-N lawmaker Moeen Watto said that parliamentary committee meeting of PML-N would deliberate on the matter related to the deal between the government -N and the protestors’ leaders. “I personally think it was a temporary solution to the situation as still the government could not properly handle the situation,” he said.

The government side will also face a hard stance of opposition over the absence of Prime Minister Imran Khan from the house. PPP-P’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already commented over the absence of Prime Minister in the current situation. “Prime Minister is missing and the country is burning,” Bilawal had remarked in his speech.

Prime Minister is in China on a four-day official visit.

On the other hand, the government side will try to take the credit for resolving the matter in two days. Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi had already shared with the house that the nation would soon hear a good news.

The TLP had announced that it called off protests over the acquittal of a Christian woman in a blasphemy case after the party reached a deal with the government. Under the agreement, the government agreed to take measures for barring Aasia Bibi from leaving the country.

A main point of the agreement said: “A prompt action will be taken to place Asia Bibi’s name on Exit Control List and a review petition will be filed against her acquittal”.

It may be mentioned here that a petition seeking damages for the destruction of public property during the recent protests was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC). Minister of State for Communication Murad Saaed also said that action would be taken against the protestors for damaging the public properties.