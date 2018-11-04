Share:

KARACHI (PR) Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) is offering innovative Value Added Services (VAS) programme that is aimed at providing the customers something more than they pay for in terms of complimentary service. Last year, over 50 business customers ranging from financial institutions, manufacturing and services sectors benefitted from this programme.

The Director and CEO of Jaffer Business Systems, Veqar ul Islam, who is a keen believer of providing added value to every product and service the company offers, stated: “The customers are always the first priority of any business; therefore, in pursuit of becoming the most appreciated IT firm in Pakistan, we aim to offer something which gives us an edge over others – value addition.”