ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday encouraged the Chinese business leaders to explore investment opportunities in the diverse socio-economic sectors of Pakistan which offered immense market potential due to its geo-strategic advantage.

The prime minister assured maximum facilitation to the Chinese business companies for doing business in Pakistan.

He was talking to a number of heads of major Chinese business groups that called on him in Beijing, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The executives included Chen Fenjian, Chairman China Railways Construction Corporation (CRCC), Chen Siqing, Chairman Bank of China Group (BOCG), Yan Zhiyong, Chairman POWER CHINA, Da Can Like, Chairman China Rainbow International Investment, Charles Yang, President Huawei Middle East Region and Lyu Zexiang President China Gezhouba.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Ali Zaidi and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan were present during the meeting. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Ambassador Masood Khalid and other senior officials were also present.

The business leaders congratulated the prime minster on victory in the elections and assuming his office.

They said under the leadership of Prime Minster Imran Khan Pakistan would enter into new era of development and expressed their gratitude for the support Pakistan was extending to the Chinese companies in hydropower, renewable energy, construction, infrastructure development, ICT and other sectors particularly under the CPEC projects.

The executives expressed their desire to further invest in Pakistan’s socio-economic sectors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the business ventures of the Chinese companies in Pakistan particularly under the CPEC projects and expressed his satisfaction over the progress on these projects.

He also shared his socio-economic reform agenda with the Chinese business leaders.

MEETING WITH TOP LEGISLATOR

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met with Li Zhanshu, the Chairman of the National People’s Congress - the national legislature of China. The meeting was held at the Great Hall of People in Beijing in which the two dignitaries discussed the matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

The National People's Congress is the supreme organ of state power in China. It is composed of NPC deputies who are elected from 35 electoral units from the people's congresses of provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities and others.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan and Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan underscored the significance of Pakistan-China strategic cooperative relations and agreed to continue furthering cooperation on issues of regional and global significance.

They posed their full confidence in the time-tested relationship between the two countries.

The unanimity of opinion was expressed during a meeting between the two leaders in Beijing. During the meeting, they exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

The prime minister praised China for lifting its 700 million people out of poverty and its successful anti-corruption drive. His government would like to learn from the Chinese experience on poverty reduction and anti-corruption, he added.

He said socio-economic uplift, industrial development, establishing special economic zones and livelihood projects were his priority areas under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He invited Chinese business leaders to relocate labour intensive industry to Pakistan and reiterated the country's s principled support for promoting open market policies.

The Chinese vice-president said Pakistan and China were all weather strategic cooperative partners. The CPEC as the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative had taken that relationship to new heights to achieve a community of shared destiny.

Vice President Wang Qishan also briefed Prime Minister Khan on the measures taken to fight corruption in China.

PM LAYS WREATH AT

HEROES MONUMENT

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday laid a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes here to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of the revolutionary struggle of China.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Beijing Masood Khalid.

The national anthems of the two countries were played before the prime minister laid the wreath containing the Pakistan's national flag-themed floral arrangement.

The prime minister is currently in China on four-day official visit along with a high-level delegation. This is his first visit to the country after assuming the office in August this year.