ISLAMABAD:– Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent congratulation message to Pakistan cricket team for winning the 11th consecutive T20 series and beating Black Caps 2-0 in the three-match T20 series. “Green caps had played superbly and defeated the cricketing super powers like Australia and New Zealand, which is a remarkable achievement and entire nation is proud of their favourite sons. Winning 11 series is a tremendous achievement. Best combination and team spirit was witnessed against Kangroos and Kiwis. I am hopeful that green caps will continue providing same results in future too.” Staff Reporter