Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have booked hundreds of protesters who blocked roads, damaged public and private property and also attacked police personnel during their protest against acquittal of Aasia Bibi in the blasphemy case at Tramri Chowk area.

Two separate cases have been registered at Shahzad Town police station on November 1 and 2 respectively under section 353, 341, 427, 186, 188, 147, 148, 149 of the PPC and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. According to the FIR registered at Shehzad Town police station on November 1, around 200-250 persons including Ch. Rizwan alias Saifi of Tehreek Labbaik, Shoaib, Muhammad Raheem son of Imran Khan, Taseer Hussain son of Muhammad Masoom, Umair Masood son of Muhammad Bashir, Waqas Ahmed son of Muhammad Ayub, Mohsin Ali son of Abadur Rehman, Samiullah son of Ishfaq Ahmed, Naeem Javed Vice Principal Sultana Foundation, Aqib son of Subedar Aurangzeb, Saqib son of Subedar Aurangzeb, Ahsan Ali son of Javed Latif, Yasir Irfan son of Muhammad Irfan, Tasib Ahmed son of Muhammad Masoom, Faizan Hussain son of Abid Hussain and Maulana Rehmat Din of Madrassa Jamia Ilyasia Hassan Bin Sabit near Rural Centre Tarlai blocked Tramri Chowk, Lehtrar Road and Park Road for traffic and chanted slogans against local administration. According to the police, they also broke windows of the vehicles and attacked the police.

The other case was registered on November 2 at Shehzad Town police station. According to the contents of the FIR, some 250-300 persons including Muhammad Hassam son of Ishtiaq Ahmed, Malik Mahed son of Abdul Ghafoor, Suleman Khan son of Jan Badshah, Muhammad Ali Javed son of Javed Akhtar, Mushahid Zahid son of Muhammad Zahid, Osama Ayyaz son of Muhammad Ayyaz, Saad Naseem son Muhammad Naseem on the behest of leadership of Tehreek Labbaik blocked Tramri Chowk and Park Road for traffic and raised slogans against the local administration. They also attacked the police and private vehicles, according to the FIR.

They have been booked under the same charges as were applied against the protesters a day earlier. The police are yet to make arrests in this connection. According to the sources in the police, they will take help from the videos and footage available in connection with the protests to identify the protesters further.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat police have arrested Bilal Ali son of Munsaf Ali who was involved in supplying drugs to students at Quaid-e-Azam University and other educational institutions in Islamabad. The police also recovered 1060 grams of hashish from the accused.