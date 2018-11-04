Share:

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Police on Saturday issued a threat alert to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

In a letter to the JUI-F chief, the Peshawar police relayed security threats.

According to the letter penned by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Peshawar, “Maulana Fazlur Rahman faces security threats and visited Peshawar despite them.”

The letter further advised the JUI-F chief to not visit Peshawar owing to the security threats.

JUI-F leader Rashid Soomro has demanded that Maulana be granted foolproof security following the assassination of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami chief Maulana Samiul Haq on Friday.