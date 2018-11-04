Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Recounting of PP-123 votes will be held on Monday in the district and sessions courts. Returning officer (RO) for Pirmahal PP 123 Shahwar Amin Wahga has informed both PML-N MPA Pir Qutab Ali Baba and defeated PTI's candidate Sonia Ali Raza to nominate their election agents who will represent them during the recounting of the ballot papers which had been ordered by the supreme court(SC).

Sonia Ali Raza had filed a petition before SC in which she had claimed that RO was a Mureed (follower) of the shrine of elder of Pir Qutab Ali Baba so he allegedly rigged the polls in favour of Pir Qutab Ali Baba after opening bags and her votes were double-stamped to get them reject and to declare him winner.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad has been nominated as only one DC from Pakistan by the government to attend a 14 day training course on " Capacity enhancement programme of mine hazard management for sustainable development" to be held from Nov 4 to 17 at Wonju, Korea. He left for Korea for the purpose on Saturday. In his absence, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) Rizwan Mahmood Chohan will act as DC.