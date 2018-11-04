Share:

HAFIZABAD/SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA - Local citizens particularly growers strongly protested against the further increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, and called upon the government to withdraw the hike and desist from such anti-people policies.

Different traders said that the government of Imran Khan who had promised to make new Pakistan, had formulated anti-people particularly anti-growers policies.

They said that not only the formers' socio-economic conditions would be ruined, but also the food production would be decreased.

They advised the government to withdraw the recent increase in the prices of fuel, gas and electricity to relieve them of further burden.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan expressed grave concern over the recent increase in POL prices .

Talking to the newsmen, the SCCI SVP said that the increase would increase the cost of production of the export products besides making it very hard for the exporters to compete in the international markets.

He asked the government to withdraw the increase to give boost to country's export and industrial sectors in the large national interest.

Some unknown thieves broke in the house of a local widow Sughra Bibi and decamped with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs2 million in Daska city's Awami Road locality.

Two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched gold ornaments and cash at gunpoint from Saahneywali-based trader Ali Husnain and his wife Maria Bibi near Jessarwala.

PTI REORGANIZATION: PTI Central Punjab President Umer Dar said that the reorganisation of the PTI at union council, tehsil, district and divisional across Punjab will be started soon.

He stated this while addressing the party workers at his residence Jinnah House Sialkot. He said that PTI government was striving to provide maximum financial relief to the people to rid nation of economic crisis.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was successfully implementing the development agenda of the PTI government besides making hectic efforts to ensure political and economic stability.

He added that the government was also actively working for early restoration and revival of all the national institutions.

He said that the past governments had badly weakened and politicised almost all the national institutions for their personal gains.

Gujranwala Chamber of commerce and industry President Asim Anees along with other office-bearers visited the Central Jail on Saturday. Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Asghar briefed the chamber delegation about facilities and training courses offered for the prisoners in the jail.

He said that jail administration was striving its best to provide technical training for the prisoners so that they could be able to get jobs after releasing from the jail.

The GCCI president appreciated the efforts by jail administration and assured him that chamber of commerce would provide full support in this regard. He also said that skilled prisoners would be given jobs in the industries through chamber of commerce platform. The chamber delegation also witnessed the training workshop of prisoners.