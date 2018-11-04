Share:

KARACHI - Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday criticised the government for bowing down to the demands of protesters and said that it is unfortunate that the state of Pakistan is captive to warlords and the constitution and laws are molded to their convenience.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Rabbani said that Quaid-e-Azam must be turning in his grave to see judges of the superior judiciary being intimidated for acting in accordance with law and the state failing to act against the intimidators, or when the military is called to revolt and rebel-rousers are appeased. The consequences of such state abdication of its writ are far and wide. In the immediate, no judge of Anti Terrorism Court or other special courts will in these circumstances dare to give a judgment against the terrorist, he added.

He said that the recent events once again reinforced the fact that the applicability of law in Pakistan is selective. But what is really frightening is that, state is not willing to defend its own institutions, this inspires no confidence in the common man, he added.