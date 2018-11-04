Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani female weightlifter Rabia Shehzad achieved yet another distinction for Pakistan in Australia as she won gold at the Ralph Cashman Open Weightlifting Championship in New South Wales, Australia.

Rabia, who is only 20, took part in the 55kg weight category and lifted a total of 90kg weight, 40kg snatch and 50kg clean jerk, to grab the gold.

While sharing her views Rabia said: “Pakistan Weightlifting Federation offers no support when it comes to female players. I am aiming to participate in the Asian Powerlifting Championship and I need support from government and federation to fulfill my ambitions.”

Rabia had also won silver at the Asian Benchpress Championship in Dubai. She said: “It is a great honour for me and my beloved country to win gold medal. It is like dream comes true for me. I had always dreamed about winning laurels for Pakistan. I am working very hard in training and want to break new world records and it is my ultimate wish to be able to contest in world events including the mega and ultimate glory of participating in the Olympics. First I had to qualify and then ensure I end up on podium.”