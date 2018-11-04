Share:

BANGKOK - Former England captain David Beckham does not think Real Madrid is going through anything as significant as a “crisis” and is confident his former club will soon emerge from their current run of poor form. An already disappointing start to new season for Spanish giants hit a new low when they suffered a 5-1 humiliation at the hands of Barcelona. That saw coach Julen Lopetegui shown the door and caretaker Santiago Solari installed and charged with reviving ailing European champions, who are currently ninth in La Liga. “I wouldn’t say it’s a crisis,” Beckham said in Bangkok where he was hosting a youth soccer clinic. “When you’ve been so successful and you have a couple of games that you don’t play well, or a few games, people start talking about it, but they’ll be fine.”–Agencies