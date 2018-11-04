Share:

PESHAWR:- The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has allocated 4.2 billion rupees in the current budget to utilize the energy potential of the province. A spokesman of Energy and Power department said on Saturday that 3.8 billion rupees will be spent on constructing mini hydel power stations across KP. He further stated that 8000 schools and about 200 Basic Health Units (BHUs) will also be converted on solar energy this year. The spokesman said an institute of Petroleum Technology will also be established at Karak to help explore oil and gas reserves in the area.