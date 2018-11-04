Share:

Moscow - Russia on Saturday said it will host international talks on Afghanistan on November 9, with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban have agreed to send delegations to the conference. “It will be the first time that a delegation of the Political Office of the Taliban Movement in Doha will take part in international talks (at) such a level,” the foreign ministry’s statement said.

The Afghan foreign ministry, however, did not confirm that the Kabul government will attend the talks. “We are still negotiating and talking with Russian officials (about the conference). We have not reached an agreement yet,” Sebghatullah Ahmadi, an Afghan foreign ministry spokesman, told AFP.

Moscow said it had also invited representatives from the US as well as India, Iran, China, Pakistan and five former Soviet republics in Central Asia to take part.

“The Russian side reaffirms its position that there is no alternative to a political settlement in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” the statement said.

Ghani - who took office in 2014 as US-led NATO combat troops withdrew from Afghanistan - announced Saturday that he will seek re-election in 2019. He is expected to present himself to war-weary voters as the only candidate who can end the 17-year conflict in the country.

A US government watchdog this week said Kabul’s control of Afghanistan slipped in recent months as local security forces suffered record-level casualties while making minimal or no progress against the Taliban.

The US has renewed efforts to engage the Taliban in peace talks, which are showing tentative signs of bearing fruit.

Taliban representatives have met with US officials at least twice in Qatar in recent months, most recently on October 12 with newly appointed US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Moscow has declared its readiness to serve as a platform for dialogue. In April 2017, Russia hosted an international conference on Afghanistan. The US was invited to that meeting but did not participate.

Meanwhile, a US soldier was killed and another wounded in an “apparent insider attack” in Kabul on Saturday, NATO said, in the latest such assault on international forces in Afghanistan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the third so-called “green-on-blue” attack in less than three weeks that have rattled foreign troops tasked with training and assisting the war-torn country’s military.

The Taliban claimed two similar attacks in the western province of Herat on October 22 and the southern province of Kandahar on October 18. General Scott Miller, the top NATO and US commander in Afghanistan, narrowly escaped the latter attack that killed a powerful police chief.

“Initial reports indicate the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces,” NATO’s Resolute Support mission said in a statement. The attacker was killed by “other Afghan forces”, it added.

The latest “green-on-blue” attack - in which Afghan forces turn their weapons on international soldiers with whom they are working - takes the number of US soldiers to die in Afghanistan this year to eight.

The wounded American soldier was flown to Bagram Airfield north of the Afghan capital where he was receiving medical treatment. He was in a “stable condition”.

An investigation into the incident was under way, the statement said. The identity of the dead soldier was not immediately released.

Currently, there are about 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan, providing the main component of the Resolute Support Mission to support and train local forces.

More than 2,000 American soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of the war in 2001.

While casualties have fallen dramatically since the withdrawal of NATO combat troops at the end of 2014, the deadly burden has shifted to Afghanistan’s security forces, which are suffering record-level casualties.

But the insider attack on a high-level security meeting in Kandahar that was attended by Miller shocked the US military, whose generals seldom face attack and are rarely wounded.

The attacker killed three people, including General Abdul Raziq, who was seen as a bulwark against the Taliban insurgency in the south. Another 13 people were wounded, including US Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley.

That incident was followed four days later by an attack in Herat province that killed one NATO soldier and wounded two others. All the victims were Czech.

After the Herat attack the Resolute Support Mission scaled back its operations in Afghanistan for several days, avoiding face-to-face contact with Afghan counterparts.