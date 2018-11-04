Share:

KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Karachi chief Allama Razi Hussaini has said that sacrifices of the Tehreek workers will not go waste.

Addressing a party meeting here at Rizvi House on Saturday, Allama Razi claimed that Aasia Bibi’s release has been stopped due to untiring struggle of his party workers. The members of provincial assembly and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

The TLP city chief termed the agreement signed between them and the government as a remarkable victory for the people who did not accept the Supreme Court of Pakistan decision that acquitted Aasia Bibi in blasphemy case. Acknowledging the martyred workers during the protest, he said that their workers Shahid Qadri and Shahbaz have laid their lives for the great cause.

The TLP’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri said that the people have once again proved that they are the lovers of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) by holding the sit-ins from Kashmore to Karachi. “Conspiracies were hatched for the blasphemous acts in the past as well but we would tolerate even a minor blasphemy,” he said.

Mufti Fakhri asked the people not to malign any institution, saying that national institutions should not be dragged on the present matter.

Speaking on a four-day protest, he said that the billions of rupees loss were not occurred due to these protest but by those forces who have acted against the ideology of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) would hold ‘Hurmat-e-Rasool’ March against the acquittal of Aasia which would be lead by its chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq. The march would be carried out from Bait-ul-Mukarram Mosque to Hassan Square in order to ‘express’ the sentiments and feelings on the verdict of Supreme Court.

According to the statement issued here, all preparations in connection with the march have been finalised. The organisers are hopeful that large numbers of people including men, women, youth and children would participate in the march.

The party camps have also been setup at important places and round-about in the city. JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that the families would also participate in the march in large numbers to express their love and respect towards the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).