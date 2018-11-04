Share:

ATTOCK/HAFIZABAD/SIALKOT - People from various walks of life have condemned the assassination of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Samai (JUI-S) Chief Maulana Samiul Haq .

Expressing their deep condolence with the bereaved family, the leaders termed the murder a great loss to the country. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam strongly condemned the murder and demanded immediate arrest of killers.

He said that it was a great loss for the country as a great religious and renowned political figure had passed away. Malik Amin said his religious and political services would be remembered forever.

Also Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Anwar Khan also condemned the murder and said that he was a respectable figure who enjoyed great influence in Afghanistan as well. Maulana played a pivotal role in Afghan war even the US sought his help in negotiations with Afghan Taliban.

MPA Syed Yawar Hussain Bokhari while expressing his view said that Maulana Samiul Haq was a multi dimensional personality.

He said that his murder came at the worst possible time for Pakistan. Yawar said his influence over Taliban in Afghanistan, his support for PTI and his stature as an elderly religious scholar will be missed. He said murderer(s) aimed at causing multidimensional effect on national affairs. He said there are many angles which must be looked into while investigating the murder.

PTI leader Qazi Ahmad Akbar said that an important chapter in the history of Pakistan had ended. He said Maulana had written hundreds of books on Islamic philosophy and the library in Jamia Haqania will remain a source of references and knowledge for generations to come.

He said Maulana was always pro-Pakistan and even today thousands around the world were spreading Islam after getting education from Jamia Haqania.

The assassination was widely condoled by almost all the political and religious workers of Hafizabad too. They paid glowing tributes to the late Maulana, who always strived for the introduction of Islamic system in letter and spirit.

Former federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, former MNA Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, MPAs Sheikh Muzaffar Ali and Mamoon Jaffar Tarar, Barrister Syed Waseemul Hassan Naqvi Chief of Jamaatus Suffa Pakistan, Syed Usman Haider Naqvi of Sunni Tehrik, Allama Ahmad Saeed Awan of JUI-F, Maulana Nasrullah Khan Bhatti and Abdul Hameed Rahmani of Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Professor Ayub Tahir, Amanullah Chattha of JI and Liaqat Zawar of TNFJ condemned the tragic murder of veteran religious scholar.

They called upon the government to arrest the culprits immediately to provide them deterrent punishment, and provide sense of security to the religious and political leaders and general public.

Lawyers observed strike in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and Narowal on the appeal of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA).

They took out rallies carrying banners and placards. They marched on all the main inter-city roads and chanted anti-government slogans. They unanimously passed several condemnation resolutions, demanding early arrest of the killers. They also paid tributes to the his life-long meritorious services. The protesting lawyers also staged sit-in in Allama Iqbal Chowk.