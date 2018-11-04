Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took notice of the huge government residences occupied by field officers.

While taking the cognisance, the chief justice directed chief secretaries of all provinces to submit their reports on the issue within 10 days.

According to the press statement issued from the top court’s office, the notice is taken over residences comprising acres of lands occupied by the officers of different departments.

The notice is taken on media reports that officers of different departments are living in huge government residences, worth billions of rupees, located in posh areas of the cities. Moreover, funds are also allocated for their annual maintenance.