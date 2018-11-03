Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued show cause notices to 300 private housing societies. As per media reports, RDA has issued show cause notices to more than 300 housing societies across the district who have also sold the allocated areas for Mosques, Graveyards, Parking, Schools, Hospitals, and Community centers by declaring them as plots while violating their master plans.

The scrutiny of such housing societies has been started and RDA has also summoned registered maps and master plans from these societies.

The cases of these housing societies are being referred to RDA Magistrates court.

These housing societies would be fined from Rs50000 to Rs150000 on such violation and construction on those places will be bulldozed as well.

The process of issuance of notices has caused panic among the owners of these societies.

RDA Inspector has started issuing notices on a daily basis.

Commendatory certificates will also be given to those housing societies which are working according to their master plan.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has given the approval to start a government housing scheme for low-income people. As per media reports, RDA is all set to start a government housing scheme in order to provide houses to poor families, Scale 1 to 16 employees and lower middle class families in Rawalpindi. This housing scheme will include Water, Electricity, Sui Gas, Schools, Markets, Mosque and playgrounds facilities. Plots will be given on installments to citizens and plots of 3, 5 and 7 Marla will be introduced. This scheme will be announced in the upcoming 72 hours while all preparations have been completed on this count. This scheme will be started with the support of private partners.

Such private partners will be included who own 2000 kanal property while in order to secure money of citizens in all the registered societies across the district, RDA has decided to register them online.