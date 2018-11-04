Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Six more legislators of ruling PML-N have been inducted as ministers in AJK cabinet here on Saturday. Newly appointed ministers including Ch Shehzad Mehmood, Sardar Farooq Ahmad Tahir, Ch Muhammad Ismail, Raja Muhammad Sadique Khan, Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi and Ahmad Raza Qadri took oath of their offices here at President House. President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan administered oath to them at a ceremony in the presidency wherein attended by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Senior Minister Ch Tariq Farooq, ministers, Chief Secretary Waheed Uddin Mian and other senior officials.