An anti-viral pill introduced in Australia to combat HIV cases has set a new record by reducing the number of reported AIDS-causing virus cases, reported Bloomberg. According to the world ‘s first study that measured the impact of Truvada pill by Gilead Science Inc, a significant low has been witnessed in new cases of HIV among gay and bisexual men. Use of this pill has sprung hopes to counter cases of HIV infections in the future.

Progress against the AIDS-causing virus over the last decade and a half has led UN member states to become more committed to the cause of ending the epidemic by 2030. The number of newly affected people diagnosed with the disease has dropped to 1.8 million in 2017 globally. In the 1990s, however, this figure was recorded at 3 million per annum. In Australia ‘s New South Wales, the number of new registered cases were 102 in the first year of the study as opposed to 194 infections reported in the previous year.

However, the pill is blue and oval-shaped and is a fixed dose combination of the drugs tenofovir, disoproxil and emtricitabine. Generic versions of the medicine made by other pharmaceutical companies have made it available for cheaper rates. Making the pill to reach to every individual to stop HIV/ AIDS will bring great loss in the viral diseases that has been spreading through human activities and gas brought negative impact on the new generation. So controlling the HIV/AIDS should be taken seriously to curb it soon by finding its cure.

NOORJAN RAZAQ,

Kech, October 22.