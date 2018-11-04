Share:

GILGIT - The temperatures in the upper parts of the country have dipped owing to snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan and other northern areas.

The snowfall in Gilgit Baltistan and other mountainous areas of the country have disrupted the daily life there. Spokesperson of Met Office Farooq Dar said the snowfall is still continuing in Skardu, Kashmir and northern areas of the country.

He further said that intermittent rainfall will continue in Skardu, Kashmir and Malakand. He said rainfall is also expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as well.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s forecast said dry continental was prevailing over most parts of the country. A western disturbance was still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastward (at night).

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minimum temperature recorded in the country yesterday was -01°C in Malam Jabba, Kalat and Kalam.

Saiful Malook, Babusar Top

receive one foot snow

Heavy rain coupled with hailstorm and snowfall on Saturday in the upper parts of Hazara division brought the winter.

Two days continuous spell of heavy rain and snowfall in the hilly areas of Hazara division continued where Galyat, Thandyani, and Battagram received heavy rain while Kaghan and Naran received snowfall during last two days.

Naran received eight inches snow while Saiful Malook Lake, Lolopat Sar and Babusar Top received more than one foot snow.

The heavy downpour has also been recorded in the plain areas of the Hazara division which decreased the temperatures and people started to use winter clothes.

After the snowfall in Kaghan, Naran, and downpour coupled with the hailstorm in Galyat, Thandiani and Battagram temperatures were recorded in minus whereas in the plain areas of Hazara region cold weather also forced the people to use winter clothing.

Metrological Department has forecast more rain in the plain areas of Hazara division and snowfall in the upper parts during the next 24 hours.

Residents of Kaghan and Naran Valley have migrated to other parts of Hazara division as the weather changed and snowfall began before its routine time.