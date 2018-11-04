Share:

OKARA - The Okara district police officer visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and inquired after the health of hospitalised police officials.

He met with the policemen admitted after receiving injuries while facing outlaws. He offered bouquets in commemoration of their bravery and dutifulness while combating outlaws.

He also encouraged his subordinates and said that the police dutifulness and courage discouraged criminals and no big disturbance could be created in the society.

He expressed his pride over the bravery of his subordinates.

He advised the DSP/HQ and the MS to provide all facilities and best treatment for the policemen.

Meanwhile, drug dealers were nabbed by the police in campaign against narcotics. The A Division police arrested Iftilkhar Hussain of 28/GD with 12 litre liquor.

The same staff arrested Asif Ali Malik of Rai Abadi with 10 litre liquor. The B Division police arrested Babr Ja of Ghafoor Colony with 10 litre liquor.

The Saddr Okara police arrested Hasnain and Usman with 20 litre liquor. Shahbore police arrested Ahmad of 43/4L with 25 litre liquor.

Renala Khurd police arrested Abid Ali of 21/2L with 19 litre liquor and registered cases accordingly.

Officials advised to be

honest with duty

The open-door policy and presence of officials in offices during working hours for a solution to the problems of the people is essential.

Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan stated these remarks while chairing a meeting of government officials in his office here the other day.

She advised the officials to ensure their and their subordinates’ presence in their respective offices for a swift solution to the public problems.

She directed: “The masses must be relieved of the burden of their day-to-day problems quite in time. The officials having schedule of field work must visit the sites; otherwise, they must remain present in their offices.

The absentees from offices without reason will be dealt with an iron hand. The heads of offices must keep up discipline and attendance.”

NEW DPO FELICITATED

Senior journalists called on the new DPO in his office on Saturday. Journalists including Hafiz Hasnain Raza, Shehroz Ali Advocate, and Hassan Raza called on the new DPO Athar Ismail in his office and felicitated him on posting as DPO of Okara district.

They assured the DPO of their best cooperation in curbing the crimes and social evils in society. They also apprised the DPO of public problems. The DPO assured an early solution to them.