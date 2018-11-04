Share:

SIALKOT - Police arrested two accused drivers identified as Ejaz and Azam for using substandard CNG gas cylinders on public transport vehicles on Saturday. Police also impounded their vans, and sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.

On the other hand, leader of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Senator Sajid Mir inaugurated a newly-established water filtration plant in GaIli Maulavi Ibrahim locality here. Local traders had set up this modern water filtration plant on a self-help basis.