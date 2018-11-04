Share:

LAS VEGAS - Peter Uihlein shook off an early bogey to card a five-under par 66 on Friday and stretch his lead to two strokes midway through the US PGA Tour Shriners for Children Open. Uihlein, whose first-round 63 was fueled by birdies at three of his first six holes, bogeyed the par-four second. A birdie at the fourth saw him make the turn even for the day, but he produced five birdies on the back nine to build a 36-hole total of 13-under par 129 -- two shots clear of fellow American Robert Streb and South Korean Kim Whee. “I just kept trying to hit fairways and greens, get a bit more stable with it, I guess,” said Uihlein. “Made an unbelievable par on six, which kind of righted the ship, and then after that I was pretty efficient, hit a lot of fairways, lot of greens.”–AFP