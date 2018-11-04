Share:

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid will be the chief guest at joint convocation of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College and Post Graduate Medical Institute scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 06 at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. This will be the maiden convocation of AMC and seventh such event of PGMI. Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof Javed Akram will be the guest of honour. Principal AMC/PGMI Prof Muhammad Tayyab will head the organising committee comprising Prof Muhammad Moeen and faculty of PGMI. As many as 90 students of AMC will be awarded degrees and 24 students with medals. Similarly, 338 students of PGMI will be awarded degrees 91 students medals for distinction in MS, MD and MPhil Program. Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Muhammad Tayyabsaid that convocation has great significance for every student as it paved way for start of professional career. He said that preparation has been made for the first convocation of AMC. He said that full-dress rehearsal of this convocation will take place one day prior to the event at the same venue.