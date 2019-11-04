Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that Prime Minister’s “Kamyab Jawan Programme” will provide jobs to one million skilled youth in the country.

He stated this while addressing the participants of annual prize distribution ceremony held at Govt Postgraduate Commerce College Sialkot. Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq was also present on this occasion.

PM’s Special Assistant said that the youth were precious national assets and government was making hectic efforts for the development of youth by initiating several programme for the youth enabling them to come forward and play their pivotal role in national development and to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future as well.

Usman Dar added that Pakistan was moving ahead successfully towards the goal of national stability due to the positive and effective economical policies being implemented by the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the people, ever neglected by the past regimes, were now feeling change and betterment in every sphere of life as they were getting the maximum financial relief through the economical development policies of the government.

He revealed that only Prime Minister Imran Khan has the full capabilities to pull the country out from the prevailing internal and external crisis and dangers as well.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq said that the hectic efforts were being made to ensure the early provision of the needed teaching staff in as many as eleven different government colleges in Sialkot.

Provincial Minister said that provision of quality education to everyone was the priority of the government.

He said that as many as 300 students have been given admission in BS and MS classes on additional seats in government colleges in Sialkot.

He said that the prolonged problems of the government colleges in Sialkot were being resolved amicably for providing quality higher education to the local students at local level.