RAWALPINDI - A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district from November 11.

During the campaign, 2,181 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 896,977 children less than five years of age, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary told APP here Sunday.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Dr Sohail said that 287 fixed centres and transit points have been designated for the purpose. Moreover, he added that 217 union council supervisors and 448 area incharges have also been deployed for it.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success.