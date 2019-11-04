Share:

SIALKOT - The district administration has sealed 96 small factories and metal melting units for causing smog and spreading environmental pollution in Gujranwala Division’s all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to the Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman, the final warning notices have also been issued to 110 other industrial units for causing smog and environmental pollution in this region.

He said that as many as 116 smoke emmiting public transport vehicles have also been fined Rs. 37615 for using substandard fuel as well.

He said that government has also imposed ban on burning the remains of the seasonal crops in the fields , as this burning also caused serious pollution.

Commissioner also directed the concerned officials in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts to closed down and seal the workshops, small and big industrial units and bricks kilns causing smog and environmental pollution there.

He said that the stern legal action would be taken against all the pollutants. He asked the people to come forward and play their pivotal role in providing the pollution-free atmosphere to the next generations as well, as it was our national obligation to combat environmental pollution by ensuring maximum tree-plantation as well...#

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Gujranwala Zulifqar Ahmed Ghumman visited various government departments and directed the officers to serve the people with passion and utmost sincerity.

While appreciating the services of MD GWMC Attique ur Rehman and his team, the Commissioner said that there were still lot of improvement and steps needed to dispose of the daily waste being produced in the municipal limits. He directed for the timely completion of purchase of machinery and equipments worth Rs437 million and expressed the hope that once the purchase process is completed and machinery was fully functioned there would be definitely a visible improvement in the disposal of waste and the cleanliness situation would improve a lot.

The Commissioner also visited Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry where the president of the Chamber Mian Umer Saleem and other office bearers briefed the Commissioner regarding their problems. The Commissioner along with the president and other office bearers also visited under pass at Sialkot Gate and directed the municipal corporation officers to take immediate steps for the rehabilitation and restoration of the underpass for the use by the public. He said that special security arrangements including installation of CCTV cameras for the safety of women and children using the underpass must be made. During his visit to the Municipal Corporation he made clear to the officers that absence from duty would not be tolerated and those who did not want to serve were most welcome to leave any time. He said standards of services delivery must be improved and all possible resources must be utilized to mitigate the miseries and grievances of general public.