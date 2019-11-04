Share:

LAHORE - Renowned Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas is unhappy on a latest Pakistani film release. In a Facebook post, the actor shared his thoughts on the film, which he chose to leave unnamed.

“Undoubtedly it’s one the worst three hour cinematic experiences I’ve had in the last year,” writes Imran. “Surprised how illogical the story and screenplay could be and that too packaged with pathetic execution, bad cinematography, with ridiculous and cringe-worthy performances of every single actor dressed in shabbiest clothes and crass/gaudy makeup.”

“Glad I didn’t become a part of this film,” he added. Yikes! No wonder he got a “severe migraine” from whichever flick he saw.

While Abbas remained respectful to the behind - the-film team by not revealing the title-although he believes it’s easy to figure out-he ended his note saying, “This film standard pushes many viewers miles back into the cinema.”