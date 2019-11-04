Share:

HAFIZABAD - An officer of Water Management Department Hafizabad was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment Hafizabad on the charge of misusing his official authority and unlawfully possessing a 10-marla plot of a woman. According to ACE source, Muzaffar Siddique alongwith his accomplices had forcibly occupied ten marlas plot of a poor woman Parveen, who had lodged a complaint with the ACE. After thorough inquiry, the ACE had already arrested his two accomplices and today also arrested Muzaffar Siddique and got his two days physical remand. Further investigations are in progress. Meanwhile, a drug smuggler of Shahdara was arrested by the police when he was attempting to smuggle four kilograms chars in Kot Nakka tehsil Pindi Bhattian. On a tip of, that the drug smuggler Muhammad Ali son of son of Muhammad Khalil was on way to Kot Nakka alongwith huge quantity of chars on car No. LE-4955. The police intercepted the car near Thatha Khairu Matmal and during search recovered four kilograms chars from the vehicle. The police have impounded the vehicle and registered a case against the accused accordingly.