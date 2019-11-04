Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ambient air quality of the federal capital is not healthier as increased ratio of vehicular emissions spewed by smoke emitting vehicles has raised pollutants and smoke.The hazardous pollutant of particulate matter of 2.5 microns has exceeded the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) as the ambient air quality has been recorded worse in the federal capital. According to available air quality report released by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) have not only exceeded the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m³) but also the WHO fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m³) which is recorded 84.6 mg/m³, the highest ever in the capital. Director General EPA Farzana Altaf Shah told APP that the number of industries in the federal capital had not been expanded as compared to housing projects, the number of industrial units almost remained the same, whereas, the housing societies had increased which had its repercussions on the environment.