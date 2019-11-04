Share:

LAHORE - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam inspected an air quality monitoring station installed at Meteorology Department here on Sunday. Environment Protection Secretary Salman Ijaz, Environment Protection Director General Tanveer Ahmed Warraich, chief meteorologist and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion. Talking to the media, Amin Aslam said that smog is considered one of the grave environmental problems across the world. The air quality index of Lahore is much better than the air quality index of New Delhi.

The news regarding high air quality index of Lahore at the international level are baseless, he said. The adviser said the government will increase monitoring capacity of air quality index in order to ascertain facts and figures regarding climate change. “The government is planning to introduce electric cars, which will help reduce environmental pollution in the country,” he said. Amin Aslam assured that strict action will be taken against those causing environmental pollution.

He said the government is taking all possible measures to protect people from the hazards of smog. The Punjab government has also started smog awareness campaign across the province and in this regard face masks and pamphlets have been distributed among motorcyclists, pedestrians and common people, he said. The government will leave no stone unturned to deal with the issue of smog and protect lives of people, he concluded.