After Turkey’s and Malaysia’s open support for Pakistan on Kashmir, Germany has also responded to the moral question of India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel words to the reporters in New Delhi that Kashmir situation is unsustainable should be an eye-opener for the Indian government. Merkel’s resolve to hear from India’s Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi over Kashmir is praiseworthy. The fact that the German Chancellor is expressing her concerns over Kashmir while she is in India shows her bravery and genuine care for the people of Kashmir.

When many western countries are afraid of calling out India for its violations and abuses in Kashmir, Merkel is calling a spade a spade. Countries that dare not offend India for its actions against Kashmiris need to take moral lessons from Turkey, Malaysia and Germany. If some of these countries had shown courage in the past, things in Kashmir might have been different today.

But can a global consensus against India’s occupation of Kashmir change the ground situation? Many realist analysts will answer this question in negative. However, history tells us otherwise. Who could have imagined that the apartheid regime would become a tale of the past had the global community not supported the African National Congress (ANC)? While Pakistan will support the Kashmiris on every front, Kashmiris will fight the battle themselves. Doing so is essential from a strategic point of view; for India will have no chance to paint the Kashmiri struggle as Pakistan’s effort to destabilise India.

Moreover, the three countries, especially Germany, that have come in the open against India’s occupation of Kashmir, give a ray of hope to the Kashmiris. The Kashmiri leaders can exploit the supportive remarks of the German Chancellor to convince other Western countries to show solidarity with Kashmiris and exert pressure on India to decide the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the United Nations (UN).